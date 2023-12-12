Public invited to Coffee With The Mayor at Sunrise Mall in Brownsville
Coffee With The Mayor is an event that has been held across Rio Grande Valley cities for years.
It gives mayors an opportunity to talk one on one with the people in their community to learn first hand about any concerns they might have.
Brownsville Deputy City Manager Alan Guard invites the public to have coffee with Mayor John Cowen at the Sunrise Mall beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Watch the video above for the full story.
