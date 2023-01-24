Public meeting to be held for new game hall added in Elsa

The city of Elsa is hosting a public meeting Tuesday regarding the new 8-liner game hall that opened up Monday.

This comes after many residents showing concerns.

They believe these game halls could raise crime in the area, and of the proposed sites for a new game hall is near an elementary school.

"I mean, what happens if there's an incident that occurs in that game room and kind of spills into the elementary school nearby?", concerned Elsa resident Zeke Avila said.

According to the city ordinance, game rooms are not allowed to operate within 300 feet of daycares, hospitals, churches, houses, and schools.

The public meeting is expected to begin Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Elsa City Hall.

Residents are encouraged to attend and voice their opinions on the future of the game halls.