Railroad crossing removal to create traffic delays in Rio Grande City
Drivers in Rio Grande City will soon encounter lane closures and possible delays for about two weeks.
Starting on Wednesday, Oct. 16, crews with the Texas Department of Transportation will remove a railroad crossing that is no longer in operation in the area of FM 755, just north of U.S. 83.
According to a TxDOT news release, crews will remove the existing concrete planking, a raised concrete median and railroad related pavement markings and signage.
The job is expected to take about two weeks to complete, TxDOT added.
