Recount for Texas Senate District 27 to begin

Cameron County election workers will officially begin the recount process Tuesday for the Texas Senate District 27 race.

Republican Adam Hinojosa asked for the recount after finishing 659 votes behind Democrat Morgan LaMantia.

The recount process will start with the sorting of nearly 78,000 ballots, which is expected to take up to three days.

Around 70 people will be part of the recount process.

The Cameron County Elections Department Administrator, Remi Garza, says both candidates can be there for the recount process, and can each have up to 14 watchers.

Hidalgo and Willacy County will also be recounting their ballots.