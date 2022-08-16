Recruitment drive aims to find more election poll workers in Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County officials say they are hoping to hire at least 750 poll workers by September for the upcoming November election.

The large number of workers needed is due to the recent redistricting in the Rio Grande Valley that increased the number of polling locations in Hidalgo County from 74 to 86.

RELATED: Questions remain after more than 20 polling sites close in Hidalgo County on Election Day

The Hidalgo County Election Department is scheduling a poll worker recruitment drive on Thursday at the Hidalgo County's Commissioners Court on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

A resolution will also be made during the meeting to honor past, present and future poll workers.

Those interested in applying can find out more information online.

Starr, Willacy and Cameron counties are also recruiting poll workers for the upcoming November elections.