Region One Education Service Center hosting ‘80s themed community night
With a new school year just around the corner, the Region One Education Service Center is offering a chance for children to have fun while having their minds stimulated.
A STEAM Community Night is set for Wednesday, Aug. 7 at the Region One ESC located at 1900 W. Schunior Street in Edinburg from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The free event will have interactive STEAM exhibits and other fun activities.
Those coming are encouraged to wear their most radical 80s gear to take part in a dress-up contest.
Watch the video above for the full story.
