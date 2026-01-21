Registration now open for Hidalgo County's Paws at the Park
Hidalgo County is inviting the community to celebrate responsible pet ownership month with a free event.
Paws at the Park is set for Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026 at Bill Schupp Park, located at 1300 Zinnia Ave. in McAllen.
The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon, and will include free microchipping for the first 200 pre-registered dogs who arrive, pet adoptions and more.
More News
News Video
-
New operation targeting suspects with outstanding felony warrants in Progreso
-
Mission police officer injured while responding to kidnapping at IBC Bank, police...
-
Abby's Bakery owners receive 4-month prison sentence on charges of harboring undocumented...
-
Registration now open for Hidalgo County's Paws at the Park
-
'It sends the wrong message:' Brownsville expecting more ICE agents in the...
Sports Video
-
Vipers beat Lakers as John Knight III is honored in 100th game...
-
Harlingen wins back-and-forth, heart-pounding battle with Los Fresnos
-
UTRGV's Charlotte O'Keefe named Southland Conference Player of the Week
-
UTRGV wins tight battle with Southeastern for second straight win
-
Harlingen South stays undefeated in district play & McAllen Memorial wins at...