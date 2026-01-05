Registration open for McAllen marathon
The city of McAllen has an event coming up for all Rio Grande Valley residents who love running.
Registration is underway for the McAllen Marathon. There are several different categories runners can register for including a Full Marathon, Half Marathon, Relay Marathon, 10K and 5K.
McAllen Marketing and Special Events Administrator Marcello Langoni spoke with Channel 5 News Dina Herrera-Garza about details regarding the marathon and how it serves as a qualifier for the Boston Marathon.
The McAllen Marathon is scheduled for Saturday, January 17.
For more information or to register, click here.
