Report: Coronavirus travel restrictions may reduce border county GDP by nearly $4.9 billion

Coronavirus-related travel restrictions are costing local businesses thousands in sales.

The travel restrictions may reduce the gross domestic product of counties on the Texas-Mexico border by nearly $4.9 billion, according to a report from the Baker Institute for Public Policy at Rice University.

Retailers in downtown McAllen, which cater to Mexican shoppers, are trying to adapt.

Some retailers are switching their focus to Valley residents. Others are finding new ways to reach customers who can't cross the border.

"I'm sending my products directly to my customers in Mexico," said Mayela Robles, the owner of Francia Fragancias, a perfume shop in McAllen.

