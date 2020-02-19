Resident heading into legal battle with Harlingen RV park board over high bill

HARLINGEN – Residents at a senior citizens RV park in Harlingen are complaining their end of the year bill is too high. The park’s board members are not giving them any answers.

Tracey Christopherson and her father say their gas bill has steadily increased over the past six years, the amount of time they’ve lived at Winter Garden Park. She began to ask questions when she noticed the bill had jumped, even though they stayed at the park a shorter period of time.

Christopherson says the park’s board members have told her not to contact them, but to first hire an attorney and then call their attorney. The park declined to comment, but said they’re taking the case to court.

The Better Business Bureau says if someone isn’t getting a response from a business, they have the option of filing a complaint.

Watch the video above for the full story.