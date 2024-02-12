Reward offered for man wanted for violent, sexual assault charges in Hidalgo County

The Texas Department of Public Safety is offering a reward for information on the whereabouts of a wanted man.

Raul Herrera is wanted for several violent and sexual assault related charges in Hidalgo County. An $8,500 reward is being offered for any information that leads to his arrest.

DPS said he is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees Herrera is urged to call police.