Reward offered for man wanted for violent, sexual assault charges in Hidalgo County
The Texas Department of Public Safety is offering a reward for information on the whereabouts of a wanted man.
Raul Herrera is wanted for several violent and sexual assault related charges in Hidalgo County. An $8,500 reward is being offered for any information that leads to his arrest.
DPS said he is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees Herrera is urged to call police.
