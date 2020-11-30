x

Reynosa bus driver says armed men forced him to destroy police surveillance cameras

An investigation is underway in Reynosa after a bus crashed into police surveillance cameras.

The bus driver said armed men held him at gunpoint and forced him to crash into police surveillance cameras, destroying them.

After the crash, the gunmen fled.

The Tamaulipas Attorney General's Office is investigating the incident.

