Rio Grande City – Grulla ISD building new middle school

5 hours 31 minutes 56 seconds ago Wednesday, May 18 2022 May 18, 2022 May 18, 2022 3:14 PM May 18, 2022 in News - Local
By: Crystal Martinez

A new middle school is coming to the city of La Grulla to better serve the needs of the almost 700 students.

District officials say this project is long overdue as Grulla Middle School is actually one of the oldest schools at Rio Grande City – Grulla ISD.

The 143,000 square foot, $36.2 million building will be a newer and nicer facility where students will be able to go from class to class in one building.

