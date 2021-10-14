Rio Grande City Grulla ISD honors cafeteria staff
Rio Grande City Grulla Independent School District administrators took up a new role to honor their cafeteria workers this week.
Administration members put on their hairnets and positive attitude while serving up meals to kids alongside the lunch ladies who do it every day.
“We’re going to every single campus and helping serve lunch,” RGCGISD Superintendent Adolfo Peña Jr. said. “And show the appreciation that we have for our cafeteria personnel.”
Peña Jr. says the district is making time to appreciate the sacrifices cafeteria workers have made during the pandemic.
Watch the video above for the full story.
