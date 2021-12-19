Rio Grande Valley shelters open during cold weather

Several shelters are open in the Rio Grande Valley for residents in need of a warm place to stay as cold weather blows through the region, including the Salvation Army in McAllen.

The following shelters are open:

CAMERON COUNTY

• Loaves and Fishes in Harlingen located at 514 South E. Street. Call 956-423-1014 for more information.

• Ozanam Center in Brownsville located at 656 N. Minnesota Ave. Call 956-831-6331 for more information.

HIDALGO COUNTY

• The Salvation Army in McAllen located at 1600 N 23rd St. Call 956-682-1468 for more information.

These places are not just for those without homes, but anyone who wants to get out of the cold.

"Throughout the night, we'll actually take in anybody,” said McAllen Salvation Army commanding officer Captain Adolph Aguirre. “It doesn't matter, you can come in past our regular check-in hours."

The doors will be open at the Salvation Army in McAllen for anyone looking to escape the cold temperatures.

"We don't want no one to be out there and freeze or be in danger, health risk associated with the colder weather,” Aguirre said.

This is the norm whenever temperatures drop below 55. So, if you need a warm place to go, don't think about it twice.

"If you try to brave it, brave it out at your home and you see that it's just getting too cold, it's unbearable, it doesn't matter what time of the evening it is or early morning, just come to our facility," Aguirre said.

Aguirre says they provide food, clean blankets, pillows and a place to stay the night.

Face masks are required and social distancing is enforced, but you don't need an ID.

As for any pets, you'll have to leave them at home.