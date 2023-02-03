Rio Grande Valley to receive federal funding for road upgrades

About $200,000 in federal funding is coming to the Rio Grande Valley for road upgrades.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. — who also serves as the chair of the RGV Metropolitan Planning Organization Transportation Board —said the money could help connect rural areas of the Valley to larger cities.

"Many of our rural and the more sparsely populated areas don't have the infrastructure, the roads don't have the bicycle paths, the safety measure that you might consider when you're planning roads and connectivity infrastructure," Treviño Jr. said.

For now, the money is going to be used for research on how to make it happen as more money will be needed for the actual construction, Treviño Jr. said.