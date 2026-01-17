Rio Hondo continues seeing illegal trash fires

Rio Hondo authorities said an illegal trash fire that happened on Jan. 3, 2026, was the seventh one they’ve responded to in the last month.

The Rio Hondo Police Department said all the calls stemmed from people burning trash in their backyard without a permit.

Rio Hondo Police Chief Julian Longoria said the recent windy conditions are worsening the issue.

“When the wind is blowing, not only does it feed that fire, but any embers that go up in the air could scatter, and the weather is dry,” Longoria said. “You never know where the wind is going to blow sometimes."

Burn permits are required in Cameron County. Those who damage someone’s property while illegally burning trash will face legal consequences.