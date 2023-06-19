Road closures scheduled around Pharr interchange

If you're travelling to McAllen, be advised of a road closure happening Monday night.

The eastbound lanes of I-2 will be fully closed between Jackson Road and Cage Boulevard from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Construction crews are installing concrete beams for the new Jackson Road and U.S. Business 83 bridges at I-2. All traffic will exit at Jackson Road and be detoured to the Frontage Road.

Drivers will be able to get back on I-2 after Cage Road. Expect some delays and be prepared because Friday night, the same area will be closed again.