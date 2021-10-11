Roma ISD middle school student disciplined after bringing toy gun to school, district says

A Roma Middle School student has been disciplined after bringing a toy gun to school on Monday, according to a statement from the district.

Roma ISD police and school administration are currently conducting a full investigation of the incident.

“Roma ISD will not tolerate this behavior, even if someone believes it to be a joke, from any student, staff or community member,” Roma ISD Superintendent Carlos Guzman said in a statement. “We highly encourage anyone who has heard or seen any threat or action that potentially threatens the safety of our school community to immediately report it to school officials or our police department so that swift action may be taken.”

The incident comes days after a middle school student at Weslaco ISD brought a knife to campus, and an elementary school student at Edcouch-Elsa ISD brought a fake gun to school.