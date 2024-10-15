Salomon Campos Jr. found not guilty of capital murder in 'El Gallito' trial

Cheers erupted in the 445th District courtroom Tuesday as a jury of six men and six women found Salomon Campos Jr. not guilty of capital murder.

Salomon Campos Jr. was on trial in connection with the death of his uncle, attorney Ernesto "El Gallito" Gonzales.

Authorities say Gonzales was kidnapped and shot. He was reported missing in June 2017 after filing a temporary protective order against some of his family members.

Gonzales’ body was found in 2020 buried in Campos’ goat farm, according to the Harlingen Police Department.

Campos’ wife — Erika Gutierrez Campos — was emotional and thankful after the verdict was read.

“They know the truth — and the truth shall set us free. And it did today, praise God,” Erika said.

The jury heard and saw more than three weeks of testimony and evidence, a majority of which was presented by the prosecution.

Erin Gamez — Campos' defense attorney — said she believes the evidence presented was not concrete enough to pinpoint her client as the man responsible for Gonzales' death.

“An innocent man is allowed to enjoy his life,” Gamez said.

The defense argued throughout the trial that the Harlingen Police Department did not preserve evidence in the case — evidence that included video interviews that were lost within the first six months of the investigation.

Gonzales’ son — EJ — said he believes justice for his father was not served.

“It's been a long journey here, and it's not what I hoped for for my dad — justice,” EJ said.

The defense claimed several relatives had access Campos’ goat farm where Gonzales’ body was found, and that a dispute within the family didn't involve Campos.

The defense also questioned why Campos was singled out, and brought up the possibility that other relatives may have been involved in Gonzales’ death.

“I understand that it's their job, but I really think that it was one of the most evil acts that I’ve ever witnessed,” EJ said. “I miss my father so much, I wish I could have him now."

Following the verdict, Channel 5 News received the following statement from the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office:

“We knew going in, this was going to be a very challenging case, but it had to be tried. We respect the jury's decision and trust the process."

Channel 5 News asked the district attorney’s office if there are any other suspects they're looking into in this case. They declined to comment.

