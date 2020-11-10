Salvation Army is seeking bell ringers this holiday season

The Salvation Army is seeking volunteers to help ring the bells along side the red kettles this year.

The organization said every dollar collected goes toward feeding the hungry, sheltering the homeless, offering eme4rgecy financial assistance and much more.

The volunteers are needed Nov. 14 through Dec. 24 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For those wanting to give back to the community and volunteer call (956)-682-1468 register on their website.

In response to COVID-19 all bell ringers will be provided with personal protective equipment.

