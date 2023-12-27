Salvation Army to Help Migrant Families Released from Gov't Custody
MCALLEN - The Salvation Army says they’re opening their facilities to unprecedented amount of immigrants released from government custody.
Captain Steven Correira, from the Salvation Army, says they accepted a request Tuesday to help from the Catholic Charities respite center in McAllen.
Government buses continue to drop off hundreds of immigrants who crossed the border illegally to Catholic Charities.
The Salvation Army says they’re making beds for 100 immigrant families released from government custody and making 900 meals to send out.
Captain Correira says they’re not going to turn down the requests that are being made for them to help.
For more information watch the video above.
More News
News Video
-
Search continues for suspects in fatal Brownsville drive-by shooting
-
Consumer Reports: Water beads are a toxic toy
-
New ambulance service kicks off in city of Alamo
-
After drownings, officials asking migrants to leave Matamoros camp
-
Common-law husband identified as suspect in death of Donna woman