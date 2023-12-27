Salvation Army to Help Migrant Families Released from Gov't Custody

MCALLEN - The Salvation Army says they’re opening their facilities to unprecedented amount of immigrants released from government custody.

Captain Steven Correira, from the Salvation Army, says they accepted a request Tuesday to help from the Catholic Charities respite center in McAllen.

Government buses continue to drop off hundreds of immigrants who crossed the border illegally to Catholic Charities.

The Salvation Army says they’re making beds for 100 immigrant families released from government custody and making 900 meals to send out.

Captain Correira says they’re not going to turn down the requests that are being made for them to help.

