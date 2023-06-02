San Benito Boards Bus For Austin: Compete in State Semis on Friday

SAN BENITO - The San Benito Lady Greyhounds hit the road for Austin on Thursday, the eve of their UIL 6A State Semifinal matchup against the Lady Oilers of Pearland High.

The SBCISD and San Benito communities organized the sendoff Thursday morning as the school will compete in their third ever state tournament in softball.

Check out the send off and some flashback video from the two previous trips to the tournament in 2013 and 2015.