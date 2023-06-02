x

San Benito Boards Bus For Austin: Compete in State Semis on Friday

2 hours 52 minutes ago Thursday, June 01 2023 Jun 1, 2023 June 01, 2023 11:17 PM June 01, 2023 in Sports - High School
By: Alex Del Barrio

SAN BENITO - The San Benito Lady Greyhounds hit the road for Austin on Thursday, the eve of their UIL 6A State Semifinal matchup against the Lady Oilers of Pearland High.

The SBCISD and San Benito communities organized the sendoff Thursday morning as the school will compete in their third ever state tournament in softball. 

Check out the send off and some flashback video from the two previous trips to the tournament in 2013 and 2015. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days