San Benito CISD issues mask mandate

Photo Credit: MGN Online

Students, staff and visitors at all San Benito CISD campuses must wear masks starting Friday, Sept. 10, according to a news release from the district.

The mandate was approved by school board trustees on Tuesday. Under the approved resolution:

• All students, staff, and visitors must wear face masks covering the nose and mouth while indoors on SBCISD property and while riding SBCISD buses. Masks will be provided to students and visitors if they forget or do not have one.

All students, staff, and visitors must wear face masks covering the nose and mouth while indoors on SBCISD property and while riding SBCISD buses. Masks will be provided to students and visitors if they forget or do not have one. • Masks are not required while eating or at other times specifically deemed reasonably appropriate by the campus principal or building administrator related to health and safety.

Masks are not required while eating or at other times specifically deemed reasonably appropriate by the campus principal or building administrator related to health and safety. • Individuals with medical needs/disabilities that prohibit the wearing of masks, upon acceptable verification, are excused from these requirements.

The mandate will remain in effect until trustees rescind it.