San Benito elects new mayor

Retired firefighter Ricardo "Rick" Guerra won the San Benito mayoral runoff election Saturday night.

Guerra won about 58% of 1,829 ballots cast during the runoff election, according to preliminary results published by the Cameron County Elections Department on Saturday night.

Guerra defeated former San Benito Mayor Celeste Zepeda Sanchez, who won nearly 48% of ballots cast.

San Benito voters also re-elected City Commissioner Rene Villafranco.

He won nearly 53% of 1,813 ballots case in the runoff election for City Commission Place 2, according to the Elections Department.

Villafranco defeated challenger Deborah Morales, who received about 47% of the vote.

All results will remain unofficial until canvassed.