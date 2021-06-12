San Juan mayor retains seat in unofficial run-off election results

San Juan Mayor Mario Garza will remain in his seat after winning the majority 50.53% of the votes in the Saturday San Juan run-off election.

His opponent, Place 3 Commissioner Jesus “Jesse” Ramirez, received 49.47% of the votes.

In the race for Commissioner, Place 2, Incumbent Neto “Coach” Guajardo, received 1,789 votes, or 57.47% of the votes. His opponent, R.C. Flores, received 1,324 votes, or 42.53% of the votes.

In the race for Commissioner, Place 3, Adina “Dina” Santillan was elected as the new commissioner with 1,649 total votes, or a little over 53% of the votes. Her opponent, Nickie Ybara, received 1,454 votes, or 48.86% of the votes.