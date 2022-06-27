x

Santa Rosa Makes 7-on-7 State Debut

7 hours 12 minutes 47 seconds ago Sunday, June 26 2022 Jun 26, 2022 June 26, 2022 11:55 PM June 26, 2022 in Sports - High School
By: Alex Del Barrio

COLLEGE STATION - The Santa Rosa Warriors made their first ever appearance at the Texas 7-on-7 State Football Tournament on Thursday at Veterans Park in College Station. The Warriors played three pool play games in the Division III classification and went 1-2. Check out the video above for highlights from their third game and reaction from their head football coach Joe Marichalar. 

Santa Rosa 7-on-7 Scores  

Pool Play

Henrietta 14, Santa Rosa 35

Chilton 26, Santa Rosa 19

Santa Rosa 19, Childress 25

Championship Bracket

Brady 25, Santa Rosa 19

