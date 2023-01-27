Santa Rosa police, Texas Rangers investigating fatal shooting

The Santa Rosa Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old teen, according to a city official.

The teen died in the shooting that occurred Thursday night, according to a spokesperson with the city of Santa Rosa.

A news release sent out Friday afternoon by the Cameron County District Attorney's Office said police were called to the Santa Rosa Village Apartments, where they discovered the juvenile male with "multiple gunshot wounds."

Bystanders administered first aid to the victim, but he did not survive, the release stated.

The Texas Rangers are assisting in the investigation, the release added. Those with any information are urged to contact the Texas Department of Public Safety at 956-565-7200, or the district attorney's office at 956-544-0849.