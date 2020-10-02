Scam Alert: Fake contact tracers asking for social security and personal information

State health officials are warning people about contact tracing scams.

Dr. Elizabeth Cuevas, a health emergency manager for the Department of State Health Services said the callers are using their office as a cover to scam people.

"They're requesting social security numbers or other personal information over and above what a contact tracer would request," Cuevas said." That is not appropriate — that is not what contact tracers do."

Watch the video for the full story.