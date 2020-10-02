Scam Alert: Fake contact tracers asking for social security and personal information
State health officials are warning people about contact tracing scams.
Dr. Elizabeth Cuevas, a health emergency manager for the Department of State Health Services said the callers are using their office as a cover to scam people.
"They're requesting social security numbers or other personal information over and above what a contact tracer would request," Cuevas said." That is not appropriate — that is not what contact tracers do."
Watch the video for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Rio Grande City police are searching for missing 16-year-old girl
-
Scam Alert: Fake contact tracers asking for social security and personal information
-
UTSA offering help to small business who are struggling due to the...
-
Starr County requesting another 4-week delay of in-person learning
-
Extra safety features being added to bike tunnels in Pharr and San...