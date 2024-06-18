School districts announcing delays and closures ahead of inclement weather

Photo credit: MGN online

With the potential of heavy rain across the Rio Grande Valley this week, school districts have begun announcing closures or delays to their summer school classes.

This list will be updated as we hear of more closures and delays from Valley school districts.

DONNA ISD

The Donna Independent School District is canceling all summer school classes and after school programs for Wednesday, June 19 and Thursday, June 20.

HIDALGO ISD

Classes across the Hidalgo Independent School District will have a delayed start on Wednesday, June 19. Classes will now begin at 10 a.m.

LA FERIA ISD

All summer programs with the La Feria Independent School District will be canceled on Wednesday, June 19. Regular summer school programs will resume on Thursday, June 20.

LA JOYA ISD

All summer school activities and summer camps scheduled for the La Joya Independent School District on Wednesday, June 19 have been canceled.

McALLEN ISD

All summer school and summer camp programs, including the summer meals program, have been cancelled for Wednesday, June 19. EOC tests for US history and Algebra will be rescheduled for Monday, June 24. All staff will report to work as usual.

MERCEDES ISD

All summer school and summer camp programs, including the summer meals program, have been cancelled for Wednesday, June 19.

MISSION ISD

All summer school and summer camp programs, including the summer meals program, have been cancelled for Wednesday, June 19 for students and staff.

PSJA ISD

No school for all PSJA ISD students and staff on Wednesday, June 19, and Thursday, June 20.

POINT ISABEL ISD

There will be a one-hour delay to summer school classes and schedules on Wednesday, June 19, the district said in a news release. Bus routes will be subject to the one-hour delay.

An after school event scheduled for Wednesday, June 19, has been cancelled, the district added.

RIO HONDO ISD

The Rio Hondo Independent School District is canceling summer school classes on Wednesday, June 19 and Thursday, June 20. Classes will resume on Monday, June 24.

SAN PERLITA ISD

School operations at San Perlita ISD will be cancelled on Wednesday, June 19.

SAN BENITO CISD

The San Benito Consolidated Independent School District is ending all summer school classes on Tuesday, June 18 at the following campuses:

- San Benito High School

- Veterans' Memorial Academy

- Berta Cabaza Middle School

- Judge Oscar de la Fuente Elementary



In a news release, the district said there will be no academic summer school programs for the remainder of the month, which includes bilingual education summer school for all grade levels.

STAAR EOC testing for secondary schools on Wednesday, June 19 has been canceled, and will resume on Thursday, June 20, the district said.

Santa Maria ISD

The Santa Maria Independent School District is canceling all summer school classes for students and staff on Wednesday, June 19.

Santa Rosa ISD

The Santa Rosa Independent School District is canceling all summer school classes and after school programs on Wednesday, June 19, and Thursday, June 20.

TEXAS STATE TECHNICAL COLLEGE IN HARLINGEN

Texas State Technical College's Harlingen location is delaying opening on Wednesday, June 19. The location will open at 1 p.m.

All morning classes will be canceled, and all offices will be closed. The regular class schedule will resume after 1 p.m. for the remainder of the day. There will be food available for students in the cafeteria in the morning. Online classes will continue as scheduled. Employees who can work remote are encouraged to do so.

WESLACO ISD

The Weslaco Independent School District is postponing all summer school classes and after school programs for Wednesday, June 19 and Thursday, June 20.

