Semitruck overturns, catches on fire on U.S. 281 north of San Manuel
A semitruck was engulfed in flames Thursday after the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled over north of San Manuel, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The semitruck was traveling in the southbound lanes and transporting tires north of the FM 1017, according to DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Maria Montalvo.
The driver did not sustain injuries and the inside lane is open to traffic, Montalvo added.
