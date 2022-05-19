Sentencing delayed for Valley doctor found guilty of misdiagnosing patients for profit

Sentencing for a Valley doctor found guilty of misdiagnosing patients for profit has been delayed.

Dr. Jorge Zamora-Quezada was supposed to be sentenced in McAllen federal court on Wednesday, but it's been delayed another eight weeks.

Prosecutors say Zamora-Quezada spearheaded a $325 million health care fraud scheme.

The hold-up comes after the prosecution and the defense cannot agree on how many patients were misdiagnosed or how much money was effectively stolen from U.S. taxpayers.

The next court date is scheduled for August 25.