September marks prostate cancer awareness month

September is prostate cancer awareness month — and doctors are reminding men not to skip cancer screenings.

Doctors recommend that men be regularly screened for prostate cancer starting at age 50. Screening may involve a blood test and a physical examination.

"If you find it early, the five-year overall survival is approaching 100 percent," said Dr. David Alonzo of DHR Health. "That kind of speaks to getting checked early and often. Now, if the cancer progresses and you find it where it's already advanced to the lymph nodes or to the bones, then your overall survival in five years is around 20 to 30% — it's quite low."

