Sheriff Guerra posts statement about hospitalization, says he's 'feeling much better'

Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. "Eddie" Guerra said Monday that he was hospitalized last week "out of an abundance of caution" to receive treatment for COVID-19.

Guerra posted a statement on Facebook at 2:02 p.m. Monday, about two hours after Channel 5 News reported that Guerra had been hospitalized at DHR Health for the past four days.

"Family, friends, and supporters: Late last week, out of an abundance of caution, I was hospitalized due to COVID-19," Guerra wrote in the Facebook post. "I am feeling much better as I undergo treatment and therapeutics for the virus, thanks to the very capable and healing hands of the doctors and healthcare providers at DHR."

Guerra thanked first responders and those who prayed for him.

"I’m still resting and recovering, feeling better every day, and I can’t wait to be released to go home and eat my wife’s home cooking – hospital food is not the same!" Guerra wrote in the Facebook post. "Thanks again for all your love and support. Be safe and God bless."