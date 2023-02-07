Sheriff’s office: Death investigation underway after man found dead near McCook

Photo credit: MGN Online

A death investigation is underway after a man was found deceased on the side of the road near the area of McCook, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the area of 12-Mile Line and Iowa Road in reference to a man lying on the side of the road who “appeared to be unresponsive,” according to a tweet from Guerra.

Deputies confirmed the unidentified male was deceased.

An equivocal death investigation is underway, Guerra said.