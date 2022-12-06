x

Sheriff’s office: Four men arrested after smuggling 'large bundles' of marijuana near Brownsville

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Border Patrol arrested four men accused of smuggling large bundles of marijuana near the Brownsville Ship Channel area Friday, according to a news release.

Luis Angel Gutierrez, 32, Luis Angel Gonzalez, 17, Miguel Angel Espinoza, 20, and Armando Landin, 27, were arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and engaging in organized crime, according to the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.

Nearly 137 pounds of marijuana were seized, the news release said.

The four men fled the scene, but were caught moments later, hiding under the bridge.

The men were transported to Carrizalez-Rucker Cameron County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff's office stated.

