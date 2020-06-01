Sheriff's Office identifies 59-year-old man found dead near Mercedes

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office on Monday released the name of a 59-year-old man found dead near Mercedes.

The Sheriff's Office identified the man as Gerardo Gonzalez.

The investigation started at 7:07 a.m. Sunday, when the Sheriff's Office dispatched deputies to the 5300 block of Palma Street, a rural area near Mercedes, for a welfare concern.

Deputies interviewed a woman who said her husband, 59-year-old Gerardo Gonzalez, was missing.

"She last spoke to her husband the night before around 11:30 P.M., where he indicated he was on his way home from his shop but he never arrived," according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

After reviewing cell phone records, deputies found Gonzalez dead in his car near the intersection of Mile 1 East and Mile 10 North.

"The Major Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Specialists responded to the area to continue the investigation and process the scene for evidence," according to the news release. "Investigators identified the body inside the vehicle as Gerardo Gonzalez, who had apparent visible injuries. An autopsy has been ordered and will be conducted to determine the cause of death."

The Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information about Gonzalez's death to call the Sheriff's Office at (956) 383-8114 or Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-TIPS.