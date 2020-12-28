Should you wear a mask after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine?

Wearing a mask has become the new norm. It gives people a protective edge against the COVID-19 virus.

So far, thousands of health care workers, first responders and family members of frontline workers have received the vaccine valley wide, but is it necessary for them to still wear a mask outdoors?

“People should still wear their masks after being vaccinated," Rio Grande Regional Hospital Chief of Staff, Dr. Edward Requenez said. "Whether it’s between dose one and two or even after dose two.”

He said it’s still unknown whether or not the vaccination will keep people from spreading the virus to others.

“We don’t know if even after a vaccination, if you can still transmit it to someone who hasn’t been vaccinated. Keep in mind that the roll out of the vaccination in your community and all the communities across the country is going to take months. There will still be a sizable portion of the population that remains unprotected for the foreseeable future,” he explained.

Dr. Requenez received the vaccine and plans on wearing a mask until it’s safe not to do so any longer.

The same goes for vaccinated Cameron county registered nurse paramedic, Rene Perez. He has no plans to remove his mask in public and he encourages people to continue following CDC guidelines.

“If we were to throw away those precautions, we’re not going to get rid of it and it will continue to grow and in the population,” Director of Transport Services for South Texas Emergency Care Foundations, Rene Perez said.

Precautions that remain in place for the time being are washing your hands or using hand sanitizer regularly, maintaining 6 feet social distance and wearing a mask around others.