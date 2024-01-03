Single-vehicle crash leads to power outage in Harlingen

Harlingen police are investigating a vehicle that crashed into some power lines, causing an area power outage.

The crash happened on Loop 499 between Harrison Avenue and Grimes Street.

Sgt. Larry Moore said they received a call about a single-vehicle crash. When officers arrived, the driver of the vehicle was not at the scene. No injuries were reported.

Moore said the area will be shutdown to traffic for a few hours as AEP works on repairing the damaged power lines. Drivers are asked to take an alternate route.

The AEP power outage map shows more than 300 people in that area are without power.