Small cities working to comply with new Texas law requiring local governments post agendas online

A new law requires local governments to post their meeting agendas online

It applies to cities, school districts and other governing bodies.

This law has been in effect since September 1, 2023. But for many small towns such as La Grulla, the change didn’t happen overnight

La Grulla has not posted their agendas on their website before. Officials said they were unaware of the law until Channel 5 News told them about it. Now that they’ve heard of it, they said they plan on posting the agendas.

State Rep. Terry Canales, D-Edinburg, wrote the bill. He said he hopes the new law promotes transparency and encourages people to get involved with their local government

“This allows people to understand what's happening before it happens and to be engaged,” Canales said. “And I think that that's paramount to a good democracy.”

