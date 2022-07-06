Small plane crashes in Mexico, 1 injury reported

Photo credit: MGN Online

A small plane that departed from McAllen and was bound for Monterrey crashed in Mexico after an apparent engine failure Tuesday night, resulting in one injury, according to Nuevo Leon state emergency management.

Mexican officials say the Saratoga aircraft carrying five passengers hit a tree near the town of Gustavo Diaz Ordaz, Tamaulipas, near the Nuevo Leon and Tamaulipas state line. The town is located south of Sullivan City and La Grulla.

A 48-year-old woman was injured and is in stable condition at a Mexican hospital. The other passengers were moved to a local plaza so they could be picked up by family members, Mexican officials said. All of the passengers are residents of Nuevo Leon.

No one on the ground was injured or affected by the crash.