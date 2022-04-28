x

Small plane makes emergency landing near Cameron-Willacy County line, no injuries reported

By: Dina Herrera-Garza, Stefany Rosales

A small plane made an emergency landing near the Cameron and Willacy County line Thursday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety. 

The plane landed on Farm-to-Market Road 2629, west of 507. No injuries were reported. 

FM 2629 was temporarily shut down as authorities worked to fix the plane.

The plane has since departed from the roadway. 

It's unclear why it made an emergency landing. 

