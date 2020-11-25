Snakeskin Classic VII Preview - Pioneer Diamondbacks

MISSION - The Pioneer Diamondbacks will hope to remain unbeaten and continue a season full of stops and starts when they face their Sharyland ISD rival for the annual Snakeskin Classic. After a few re-schedulings the match-up between the two Sharyland ISD schools will take place on Thanksgiving Eve at Richard Thompson Stadium at 7pm. Sharyland leads the all-time series 4-2, but the Diamondbacks won last season in convincing fashion. Both teams enter the game unbeaten.