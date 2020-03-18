South Padre Island limits beach gatherings to 10 people or less amid COVID-19 outbreak

The city of South Padre Island announced new restrictions on public gatherings Wednesday to limit the spread of COVID-19.

At 5 p.m. Wednesday, the city will limit gatherings on the beach to 10 people or less, according to a news release from the city.

Other restrictions include:

• Restaurants and bars will limit their seating by 50% of their current

configuration, with a maximum of 50 patrons per dining room.

configuration, with a maximum of 50 patrons per dining room. • Restaurants and Bars will have a minimum distance of 8 feet between tables.

• Restaurants and Bars must close by 10:00 pm until 6:oo am. Last Call is 9:45

pm.

pm. • Restaurants will be allowed to designate a parking space for curbside delivery.

Curbside (To Go) and drive thru food service is strongly encouraged and

recommended.

recommended. • All dance floors, in bars and restaurants are closed. Live music of more than 2

persons and all DJ entertainment are not allowed.

persons and all DJ entertainment are not allowed. • All Food truck permits will be suspended indefinitely.

• Any Restaurants that have buffet style service, must have a server at each station,

there will be no self-service buffets.

there will be no self-service buffets. • Hotels are required to completely sanitize all touch surfaces before check in for

each individual rooms.

each individual rooms. • All VRM are required to completely sanitize all touch areas within the unit and

sanitize all glassware, plates, serving ware, silverware and cooking utensils.

sanitize all glassware, plates, serving ware, silverware and cooking utensils. • Disposable Glassware must be used in place of reusable glassware at 5:00 pm on

3/19/20.

3/19/20. • Self Service drink dispensers are closed in ALL businesses.

• Straws of any type are not allowed.

• Condiments for beverages are not allowed.

• Table top/ self-service condiment stations are not allowed.

• Movie theaters and churches will limit audiences to less than 50 people and will

institute social distancing of a minimum space of 6' apart.

institute social distancing of a minimum space of 6' apart. • Gas Stations must sanitize the self-service portions of the equipment at a

minimum every hour, preferably after each service. Sanitizer must be available at

the pumps.

minimum every hour, preferably after each service. Sanitizer must be available at the pumps. • The Island Metro must restrict the available ridership by 50% of the available

seats and will institute social distancing between riders. The Island Metro will

sanitize the bus before the start of any route.

seats and will institute social distancing between riders. The Island Metro will sanitize the bus before the start of any route. • All beach/community port-a-potties will be closed until 2x a day cleaning and

hand sanitizers are available.

hand sanitizers are available. • There will be no congregations or gatherings of more than 50 persons public or

private.

