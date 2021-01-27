South Padre Island opens online registration portal for vaccination vouchers

Credit: Steven Cornfield on Unsplash

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND - The city of South Padre Island has opened a COVID-19 vaccine voucher registration portal online to help distribute vouchers for the community clinic set for Fri. Jan. 29 and possible future voucher programs.

In a news release the city said the vouchers will be distributed to people 65-years and older, with the oldest being given preference.

Registrants will be notified by the city of the next steps and the requirements to receive vouchers. A valid government-issued identification will be required to verify age.

"Everyone is aware of how limited the vaccine is nation-wide and distribution is based on many factors starting at the federal level,” SPI Mayor Patrick McNulty said in a news release. “Pre-registering will better assist the process as we receive more vouchers.”

The city said registering does not guarantee anyone a voucher since vouchers are dependent on the availability of the vaccine that is distributed through the County.

Registration via phone call will open for residents on Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.. The number to call is (956) 761-8106.

To register online click here to visit the vaccine voucher portal.