South Padre Island restrictions at city beaches will remain in effect until end of July

KRGV file photo from June 12, 2020

South Padre Island is extending its restrictions on city beaches until the end of the month. It was set to expire Tuesday night.

The city order will remain in effect until 11:50 p.m. July 31. The order sets restrictions for beachgoers and vendors. The emergency order initially went into effect last week.

Tents and canopies will remain prohibited from being used at city beaches, only single-pole shades — such as umbrellas — will be allowed with only two chairs per shade.

Shadings must be separated by at least 15 feet from the edge of the shade structure. The city added to the order that no other setups will be permitted within the 15-foot space between the equipment.

The restrictions for vendors remain the same. Anyone in violation of the order are subject to a fine up to $500.

View the full amended emergency order here.

The order that forced the closure for Cameron County parks and beaches is expected to expire at 11:59 p.m. July 13, but is subject to change if necessary.