Southwest Key Programs furloughs 5,000 employees due to federal fund freeze

Southwest Key Programs announced the decision to furlough 5,000 employees and stop their home study and post release programs.

The non-profit said this decision will impact programs in California, Arizona and Texas.

"We are beyond grateful for the efforts and dedication of our team members who made it their mission to care for the unaccompanied children we served, and we sincerely regret having to take these difficult, but necessary steps. Our entire team can take pride in the success and steadfast efforts of those involved in these programs to serve their different communities," the organization said in a statement.

The non-profit's mission is to house migrant children who entered the United States. They have several locations in the Rio Grande Valley, including Brownsville, Harlingen and McAllen.