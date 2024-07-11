SpaceX continues preparing for potential Friday launch

SpaceX says it's ready to launch their Starship rocket as early as Friday, Nov. 17.

Road closures in Cameron County have already been announced, and the U.S. Coast Guard released a notice to boaters telling them to avoid the launch zone.

But the final launch approvals from the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are still pending.

UTSA aerospace engineering Director Chris Combs said the FAA approval is needed after the April 2023 SpaceX launch ended with the rocket blowing up after veering off course, triggering its self-destruct system.

“This is obviously an entirely new vehicle because the one that was launched in April exploded,” Combs said. “This is an entirely new system. I think Elon [Musk] said thousands of new components or changes were made."

Last month, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said it could take up to 135 days to issue their permit.

“It would be within their right to take longer, although they may get a lot of pressure from the outside to speed that process up,” Combs said.

U.S. Representatives Tony Gonzales of San Antonio and Vicente Gonzalez of McAllen said they wrote to both agencies to speed up the permit approval process.

“[SpaceX] complied with everything that was asked of them,” Gonzalez said. “We just want to expedite the process and get the show on the road."

