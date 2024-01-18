SpaceX planning shopping center near Boca Chica launch site

SpaceX is looking to open a $15 million shopping center and restaurant near their Starbase launch site in Boca Chica.

According to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation Filing, the proposed restaurant would be built on Rio Grande Drive and have more than 3,500 square feet of indoor dining space and a deck overlooking the Rio Grande.

The shopping center would be right down the road on Quick Silver Avenue and will have grocery stores, shops and a café.

Both projects are scheduled to start in March and finish by the end of the year.