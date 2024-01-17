State considers handing over park land to SpaceX

Valley environmental advocates were caught off guard Tuesday when they came across a notice in The Monitor that the state parks department may be handing over land to SpaceX.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department presents the idea as an exchange, getting 477 acres in exchange for 43. It's being considered in an upcoming commission meeting.

The 43 acres are the state's holdings in the vicinity of the SpaceX launch site, called Boca Chica State Park. The 477 acres straddle Highway 100 between Laguna Vista and Port Isabel.

The proposed transfer is apparently in response to requests from SpaceX.

"Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) desires to expand its operational footprint around its launch facilities at Boca Chica," read the agenda item prepared by TPWD staff.

"This acquisition would create opportunities to expand public access and recreation," TPWD staff wrote, saying it would assist to protect "the property’s diverse habitats, which include lomas, coastal grasslands, and wetlands."

It was not immediately apparent who owns the 477 acres. Channel 5 has reached out to TPWD to request that information.

TPWD holds a number of scattered parcels in the area. The plats line up with a number of undeveloped small subdivisions. The largest of those holdings border the SpaceX rocket launch site and construction sites.

The item will be considered at a January 25 Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission meeting in Austin.

Channel 5 has requested information on public comment from TPWD, and is waiting to hear back.